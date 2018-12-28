Mia Wasikowska & Christopher Abbott in Red Band 'Piercing' Trailer

"There will definitely be a lot of blood." Universal has released a freaky red band trailer for the indie horror thriller Piercing, the second feature from up-and-coming filmmaker Nicolas Pesce (his first film was The Eyes of My Mother). The film is currently playing in select theaters for those interested. It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and went on to play at tons of festivals all over the world this year. Piercing is an intimate psychological thriller about a man who goes to a hotel with the intention of killing a prostitute, but gets into more trouble than he can handle with this particular girl. Mia Wasikowska and Christopher Abbott star, with a small cast featuring Laia Costa, Olivia Bond, Maria Dizzia, and Wendell Pierce. I'm not into this film much, but this is a nicely wicked trailer that should grab the attention of a few people.

Here's the official red band trailer (+ poster) for Nicolas Pesce's Piercing, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the original trailer for Nicolas Pesce's Piercing here, to see even more footage.

A man (Christopher Abbott) kisses his wife and baby goodbye and seemingly heads away on business, with a plan to check into a hotel, call an escort service, and kill an unsuspecting prostitute. Piercing is directed by American filmmaker Nicolas Pesce, his second feature after his debut with the film The Eyes of My Mother in 2016. The screenplay is also written by Nicolas Pesce, adapted from Ryû Murakami's novel of the same name. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and also played Fantastic Fest, AFI Fest, and the Rotterdam, Sydney, Edinburgh, Munich, New Zealand, Jerusalem, and Chicago Film Festivals. Universal will open Pesce's Piercing in select theaters + on VOD starting December 7th this fall.