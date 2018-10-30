Milo Gibson & William Fichtner in First Trailer for 'All The Devil's Men'

"Either we execute, or a lot of people are going to get killed." Saban Films + Lionsgate have released the first official trailer for another action movie we've never heard of before titled All The Devil's Men, which is opening in December if anyone's interested. In the film, a battle-scarred "War on Terror" bounty hunter is forced to go to London on a manhunt for a disavowed CIA operative, which leads him into a deadly running battle with a former military comrade and his private army. The action film stars Milo Gibson, William Fichtner, Sylvia Hoeks, Gbenga Akinnagbe, and Joseph Millson. This looks about as derivative and bland as every other random action movie they've been dumping on us this year. There's so many of these, and none of them ever turn out good. I'd rather tell you to go see Widows instead of this. Have at it anyway.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Matthew Hope's All The Devil's Men, direct from YouTube:

All The Devil's Men follows a team of hardened military operatives on a relentless manhunt through the backstreets of London. The explosive action-thriller finds a battle-scarred mercenary in the War on Terror who is forced to go to London on a manhunt for a disavowed CIA operative, which leads him into a deadly running battle with a former military comrade and his private army. All The Devil's Men is written and directed by American filmmaker Matthew Hope, director of the films The Vanguard and The Veteran, and writer on Emotional Backgammon. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or anywhere else as far as we know. Saban Films will release Hope's All The Devil's Men in select US theaters starting on December 7th.