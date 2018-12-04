Molly Ringwald in First Trailer for Indie Film 'All These Small Moments'

"I know what you've been looking for, I'm not stupid." Orion Pictures has released the first official trailer for an indie drama titled All These Small Moments, from first-time filmmaker Melissa Miller Costanzo, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. Shot on the streets of New York City, the film is about a struggling family, and one teen boy who is infatuated with an older woman he notices on the bus. Described as an "absorbing coming-of-age tale with heartfelt, nuanced storytelling and genuine intimacy." All These Small Moments stars Brendan Meyer, with Jemima Kirke, Molly Ringwald, Harley Quinn Smith, Brian d'Arcy James, Salena Qureshi, and Roscoe Orman. At first glance, this reminds me of Noah Baumbach's The Squid and the Whale, about a dysfunctional NYC family and all the issues they have.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Melissa Miller Costanzo's All These Small Moments, on YouTube:

A teenage boy's (Brendan Meyer) infatuation with a woman (Jemima Kirke) he sees on the bus further complicates his already tumultuous adolescence. All These Small Moments is both written and directed by first-time filmmaker Melissa Miller Costanzo, an experienced art department coordinator now making her feature directorial with this film. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at the Mill Valley and Torino Film Festivals. Orion will release Costanzo's All These Small Moments in select theaters + on VOD starting January 17th, 2019 early next year. Anyone interested in seeing this?