Natalie Portman Rocks the Stage in Second Official Trailer for 'Vox Lux'

"Tonight… we're going to bring it back to where it all began!" Neon has debuted a second full-length trailer for Vox Lux, the highly provocative, brilliant film by American actor-turned-filmmaker Brady Corbet (his second film after The Childhood of a Leader). This premiered at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals this year to some divisive reactions, with lots of effusive praise. Vox Lux stars Raffey Cassidy and Natalie Portman (both) as a popstar named Celeste, profiling her rise to fame and fortune and glory. It spans 18 years, showing us her origin story and what she has become later in life. It's essentially the anti-A Star is Born movie, and it's incredibly bold in its message about how cyclical and connected everything (good & bad) in this world is. The cast includes Jude Law, Jennifer Ehle, Stacy Martin, Matt Servitto, Fred Hechinger, and Allison Winn. I saw this in Venice and loved it - here's my full review. Go see this film.

Here's the second official full-length trailer for Brady Corbet's Vox Lux, direct from Neon's YouTube:

The film follows the rise of Celeste (Natalie Portman) from the ashes of a major national tragedy to pop superstardom. The film spans 18 years and traces important cultural moments through her eyes, starting in 1999 and concluding in 2017. Vox Lux is both written and directed by American actor-filmmaker Brady Corbet, who made his feature directorial debut with the film The Childhood of a Leader in 2015; this is his second feature film so far. Featuring original songs written by SIA, and an original score by Scott Walker. This premiered at the Venice Film Festival this year (read our review), and also played at the Toronto Film Festival. Neon will release Corbet's Vox Lux in select US theaters starting December 7th this year. You in?