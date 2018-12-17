New 'Dial Code Santa Claus' Trailer - A VHS-Era R-Rated 'Home Alone'

"The best holiday movie you've ever seen!" Alamo Drafthouse + the American Genre Film Archive (AGFA) have debuted a new trailer for a long lost, VHS-era holiday action cult classic from France called Dial Code Santa Claus which they are re-releasing in theaters this year. Originally titled 36.15 code Père Noël (which roughly translates to "Dial Code Santa Claus" in French), then retitled to Deadly Games for other international releases, the movie has mostly only been available as a bootleg ever since its original debut in 1990 (after a film festival premiere in 1989). Described as the movie that Home Alone ripped off, it's about a nerdy kid stuck at home on Christmas who goes to war with Santa when he invades his home. It "disturbed critics and the moviegoing public with its uncompromising look beneath the surface of the beloved holiday." Starring Alain Musy and Patrick Floersheim. I'd kill to see this on a big screen, looks totally awesome.

Here's the official trailer (+ original posters) for René Manzor's Dial Code Santa Claus, from YouTube:

Thomas is a typical 1980s kid: he loves computers, role-playing games, and his dog. While mom is away at the office on Christmas Eve, Thomas and his grandfather are left home alone -- perfect timing for a disgruntled, perverted, bloodthirsty Santa Claus to raid the home down the chimney. But Hell hath no fury like a mulleted ten-year-old with an arsenal of toys! Made a year before Home Alone, the French-made Dial Code Santa Claus has almost the same plot -- only filled with more style, bloodshed, and Rambo references. Dial Code Santa Claus, originally titled 36.15 code Père Noël, is written and directed by French filmmaker René Manzor, who also directed the films The Passage, Witch Way Love, and Labyrinth (not the Jim Henson one) previously. This originally premiered at the Laon Film Festival of Youth and Children's Films in 1989, then opened in France in 1990. This is the first time it will be officially released in the US, after only being available as a bootleg. Alamo Drafthouse + AGFA will be re-releasing Dial Code Santa Claus throughout December this year. For more info + screenings, visit Drafthouse's official website. Who's in?