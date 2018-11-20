New Full-Length Trailer for Peter Jackson's 'They Shall Not Grow Old'

"I gave every part of my youth to do a job." Warner Bros has released a new full-length official trailer for Peter Jackson's special new World War I documentary They Shall Not Grow Old, which premiered at the London Film Festival last month. The film features footage from World War I, known as "The Great War", that has been cleaned up, digitized, and colorized to look like it's modern footage from today. "Reaching into the mists of time, Jackson aims to give these men voices, investigate the hopes and fears of the veterans, the humility and humanity that represented a generation changed forever by a global war." Co-commissioned by 14-18 NOW and Imperial War Museums in association with the BBC. They Shall Not Grow Old is set for a US release in theaters for two nights in December, before ending up on VOD. It will be presented in both 2D and 3D. The footage looks seriously jaw-dropping stunning, I'm really looking forward to seeing this myself.

Here's the new full-length trailer (+ poster) for Peter Jackson's They Shall Not Grow Old, on YouTube:

You can still watch the original UK trailer for Jackson's They Shall Not Grow Old here, for more footage.

On the centenary of the end of First World War, Peter Jackson presents They Shall Not Grow Old. Using state of the art technology to restore original archival footage which is more than 100-years old, Jackson brings to life the people who can best tell this story: the men who were there. Driven by a personal interest in the First World War, Jackson set out to bring to life the day-to-day experience of its soldiers. After months immersed in the BBC and Imperial War Museums’ archives, narratives and strategies on how to tell this story began to emerge for Jackson. Using the voices of the men involved, the film explores the reality of war on the front line; their attitudes to the conflict; how they ate; slept and formed friendships, as well what their lives were like away from the trenches during their periods of downtime. They Shall Not Grow Old is directed by Kiwi filmmaker Peter Jackson and Paul Wheatcroft. The film will screen in US theaters for two nights only: December 17th & 27th. For info & tickets, visit Fathom's website. Who's in?