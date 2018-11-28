New International Trailer for Dog Journey Movie 'A Dog's Way Home'

"That dog save his life!" Sony Pictures has debuted a wonderful new international trailer for the dog adventure movie titled A Dog's Way Home, adapted from the book of the same name (by the author of A Dog's Purpose) about the epic 400-mile journey of a dog takes to find her way back to her owner. Jonah Hauer-King plays Luke, the hooman who cares for the dog Bella. The full cast of humans includes Bryce Dallas Howard as the voice of Bella, plus Ashley Judd, Alexandra Shipp, Edward James Olmos, and Wes Studi. This looks even more and more like this generation's Homeward Bound, which is fine by me. I appreciate that they don't animate the dog's lips or make her actually speak beyond the voice in her mind, because that would be too much and it's always cheesy. Looking forward to catching this in January.

Here's the new international trailer for Charles Martin Smith's A Dog's Way Home, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official US trailer for Sony's A Dog's Way Home here, to see more footage.

A lot can happen between lost and found. A Dog's Way Home chronicles the heartwarming adventure of Bella, a dog who embarks on an epic 400-mile journey back home after she is separated from her beloved human, Lucas (Jonah Hauer-King). A Dog's Way Home is directed by American actor / filmmaker Charles Martin Smith, director of the films Fifty/Fifty, Air Bud, The Snow Walker, Stone of Destiny, Dolphin Tale, and Dolphin Tale 2 previously. The screenplay is written by W. Bruce Cameron & Cathryn Michon; based on the book of the same name written by W. Bruce Cameron. Sony Pictures will release A Dog's Way Home in theaters everywhere starting on January 11th, 2019 early next year. First impression? Who's in?