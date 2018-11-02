MOVIE TRAILERS

New Trailer for 4K Restoration of Edgar G. Ulmer's Noir Classic 'Detour'

by
November 2, 2018
Source: Vimeo

Detour Trailer

"One of the most poignant and disturbing stories to reach the screen!" Janus Films has released a trailer for the new 4K restoration of this 1945 film noir classic, Detour, directed by filmmaker Edgar G. Ulmer. The Academy Film Archive helped restore this film, which has been available mostly on crappy public domain prints, and it first premiered at the TCM Festival in April. The story follows Tom Neal as a hitchhiker who ends up picking up another hitchhiker, a vicious femme fatale played by Ann Savage who blackmails him in order to maintain the upper hand as they head towards Los Angeles. "Working with no-name stars on a bargain-basement budget, B auteur Edgar G. Ulmer turned threadbare production values and seedy, low-rent atmosphere into indelible pulp poetry." It's always a good time to catch up with some vintage film noir.

Here's the new 4K trailer (+ original poster) for Edgar G. Ulmer's Detour, from Vimeo (via The Playlist):

Detour Poster

As he hitchhikes his way from New York to Los Angeles, a down-on-his-luck nightclub pianist (Tom Neal) finds himself with a dead body on his hands and nowhere to run—a waking nightmare that goes from bad to worse when he picks up one of the most vicious femme fatales in cinema history, Ann Savage's snarling, monstrously conniving drifter Vera. Detour was directed by Austrian-American auteur/filmmaker Edgar G. Ulmer (The Black Cat, Greenfields, Club Havana, Babes in Bagdad). It was first released in late 1945 in the US. The film mostly still exists in substandard public domain prints, this is the first major restoration of the noir classic. Restored by the Academy Film Archive and The Film Foundation in collaboration with Cinémathèque Royale de Belgique, The Museum of Modern Art, and the Cinémathèque Française. Janus Films will re-release Ulmer's Detour in 4K at the Film Forum in NYC starting on November 30 this year.

Find more posts: To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10- 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK

FirstShowing.net