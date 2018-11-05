New Trailer for Cute Animated Kids Movie 'Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer'

"Reindeer are jerks! They've always been jerks…" Screen Media Ventures has released an official trailer for a cute animated kids movie titled Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer, made by animation studio Awesometown Entertainment based in Toronto. The fun holiday movie is about Elliot, a small but determined miniature horse, who travels to the North Pole to compete for a spot alongside the famous reindeer that pull Santa's sleigh. Against all odds, Elliot and his friend Hazel the goat set out to prove that no dream is too big when you believe in yourself. They've been teaching this lesson to kids for generations now. Josh Hutcherson voices Elliot, and the full voice cast includes Samantha Bee, Morena Baccarin, John Cleese, Martin Short, Jeff Dunham, Christopher Jacot, Jean Yoon, plus George Buza as Santa. This looks super duper, extra cheesy with all the toppings, created as ideal holiday entertainment for anyone with young kids.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jennifer Westcott's Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer, from YouTube:

When one of Santa's reindeer suddenly announces his retirement, he needs to find a replacement and fast! Against all odds, Elliot and his best friend Hazel set out to prove that he is the horse for the job. As Elliot and Hazel take on the North Pole reindeer try-outs, Hazel learns that Christmas as we know it may be headed for disaster. Meanwhile, back at the farm a potential new owner has plans that threaten the lives of their friends. Elliot is faced with the biggest decision of his life: save his friends or follow his dreams and save Christmas. Maybe he doesn't have to choose; after all, big dreamers dream big! Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer is directed by filmmaker Jennifer Westcott, of only the film Locked in a Garage Band previously. The screenplay is also written by Jennifer Westcott, with Mark Van de Ven as story editor. This was made by Toronto-based animation studio Awesometown Entertainment. Screen Media will debut Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer in theaters for one night only on December 1st, followed by a VOD release. Anyone?