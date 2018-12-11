New Trailer for Oddball Rock Band vs Giant Ants Comedy 'Dead Ant'

"We're on a spiritual quest, here!" WTF is this?! Cinedigm has released a new trailer and a new poster for the indie horror comedy, rock band drug trip film Dead Ant, described as "Spinal Tap meets Tremors!" Okay, you have my attention. The synopsis for this is hilarious and pretty much sums it up way better than we could. When the 1989 "one-hit-wonder" glam-metal band "Sonic Grave" embark on a trip to Coachella in hopes of a comeback, their peyote trip pit stop in Joshua Tree incites an "unworldly" viscous attack, and they must "rock" themselves out of harms way. This stars Tom Arnold, Sean Astin, Sydney Sweeney, Jake Busey, Leisha Hailey, and Rhys Coiro. As much as it seems like a fun concept for a film, this looks really terrible. Especially the ant VFX, which are so bad it's hard to even watch this. Unless you're on peyote.

Here's the newest official trailer (+ two posters) for Ron Carlson's Dead Ant, direct from YouTube:

'80s hair-metal band Sonic Grave finds themselves living off a power ballad they released nearly 30 years ago. Eager to become relevant again in the modern day, they embark on a road trip to Coachella, where their manager has set them up to reinvent themselves. All they need is a hit song, and what better way to come up with one than to take peyote in Joshua Tree and let the music gods work their magic? But the plan quickly falls apart when the group finds themselves under attack by killer ants… that keep getting bigger! Dead Ant is directed by filmmaker Ron Carlson, a former TV producer and director of the films Midgets vs. Mascots, Tom Cool, All American Christmas Carol, and Life Blood previously. The screenplay is also written by Ron Carlson, from a story by Dan Sinclair, Hank Braxtan, and Ron Carlson. Cinedigm will release Carlson's Dead Ant in select theaters + on VOD starting January 25th, 2019 next month. Anyone?