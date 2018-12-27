MOVIE TRAILERS

New Trailer for Pop Star Origin Story 'Teen Spirit' Starring Elle Fanning

December 27, 2018
"Life comes down to these moments, Violet…" Bleecker Street Films has released a new 60-second trailer for an indie coming-of-age titled Teen Spirit, yet another young pop star origin story, this time starring Elle Fanning as a teen named Violet. This originally premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, and is currently set for release in April coming up. Set in the world of pop music, Max Minghella's Teen Spirit is a universally heartwarming story about growing up, dreaming big, and finding your voice. Violet is a shy teenager living in the Isle of Wight who dreams of pop stardom as an escape from her small town and shattered family life. The cast includes Zlatko Buric, Agnieszka Grochowska, Clara Rugaard, Archie Madekwe, Ursula Holliday, Jordan Stephens, Millie Brady, and Rebecca Hall. After Vox Lux, it's harder to watch this and not feel uncomfortable seeing the same exact innocent-rise-to-fame story we've seen many times before.

Here's the first full-length trailer for Max Minghella's Teen Spirit, direct from Bleecker's YouTube:

Teen Spirit Movie

You can still watch the festival teaser for Minghella's Teen Spirit here, for the original introduction.

Teen Spirit follows Violet (Fanning), a shy teenager living in the Isle of Wight who dreams of pop stardom as an escape from her small town and shattered family life. With the help of an unlikely mentor (Buric), Violet enters an international singing competition that will test her integrity, talent and ambition. Teen Spirit is both written and directed by talented English actor-filmmaker Max Minghella, making his feature directorial debut after working as a writer & producer. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this fall, but hasn't shown at any other festival or elsewhere. Bleecker Street will release Minghella's Teen Spirit in select US theaters starting April 5th, 2019 coming up this spring. How does that look? Who's in?

