New Trailer for 4K Re-Release of Alex Cox's 'Highway Patrolman' Film

"A pungent mix of existential grunge." Kino Lorber has debtued a new trailer for their upcoming re-release of Alex Cox's film Highway Patrolman, celebrating the 25th anniversary of its release in US cinemas. It actually premiered at TIFF in 1992, and opened in Mexico in 1991, but didn't arrive in US theaters until late 1993. Repo Man and Sid & Nancy director Alex Cox went south of the border to film this dramatic tale of a rookie member of Mexico's national highway patrol, who struggles to keep on the straight and narrow in a department rife with corruption. It's a new 4K restoration overseen by the director himself, showing at Film Forum in NYC first. Roberto Sosa stars as Pedro, with Bruno Bichir, Vanessa Bauche, Zaide Silvia Gutiérrez, and Pedro Armendáriz Jr. This looks rad! Always worth going out to catch these re-releases.

Here's the new trailer for the re-release of Alex Cox's Highway Patrolman, direct from KL's YouTube:

An episodic look at a young man's life in Mexico's national highway patrol. We follow Pedro Rojas from cadet training and his rookie assignment in a northern border area, to his quick courtship, his taking of bribes ("la mordida"), and his slow exposure to drug smuggling. Rojas re-forms his idealism as youthful naivete gives way to an adult's complicated choices. Highway Patrolman is directed by English filmmaker Alex Cox, his fifth film after making Repo Man, Sid and Nancy, Straight to Hell, and Walker before. The screenplay is by Lorenzo O'Brien. The film was first released in the US in late 1993, after premiering at the Toronto Film Festival in 1992 (and opening in Mexico first in 1991). Kino Lorber will re-release Alex Cox's Highway Patrolman in select theaters starting November 30th. For more info, visit their official website.