Trailer for Siberian Survival Film 'Ashes in the Snow' with Bel Powley

"We must think beyond the walls of this house… We must resist this occupation." Vertical Ent. has debuted an official US trailer for an indie survival drama titled Ashes in the Snow, based on the true story of a 16-year-old aspiring artist and her family deported to Siberia during World War II. The film is adapted from the bestselling novel "Between Shades of Gray", written by Ruta Sepetys, and that original title was changed to prevent any confusion with the Fifty Shades of Grey series (of books and movies). Bel Powley stars as Lina, with a full cast including Peter Franzén, Sophie Cookson, James Cosmo, Martin Wallström, Timothy Innes, Jonah Hauer-King, and Sam Hazeldine. This looks like a powerful, inspiring story of opposition but it also looks like pretty much every other WWII story of people being hauled off. Take a look.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Marius A. Markevicius's Ashes in the Snow, from YouTube:

During World War II, a 16 year-old aspiring artist (Bel Powley) and her family are deported to Siberia amidst Stalin's brutal dismantling of the Baltic region. One girl's passion for creating art and her never-ending hope will break the silence of history. Ashes in the Snow is directed by American filmmaker Marius A. Markevicius, a producer / director making his feature directorial debut with this film, after directing the documentary The Other Dream Team and a few short films previously. The screenplay is written by Ben York Jones, based on the bestselling novel "Between Shades of Gray" by Ruta Sepetys. This premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival earlier this year. Vertical Ent. will release Markevicius' Ashes in the Snow in select theaters + on VOD starting January 11th, 2019 early next month. Who's interested in watching this film?