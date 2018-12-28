Official Trailer for Unnecessary Horror Prequel 'The Amityville Murders'

"What've we done!?" "We awakened them." Skyline has released a new official trailer for the horror prequel The Amityville Murders, written and directed by filmmaker Daniel Ferrands. This is yet another horror movie in the never-ending Amityville series, and it looks just as forgettable as most of the other films. Did Amityville: The Awakening ever get released? It was shelved for years and never even saw the light of day. Anyway. This one takes us back to the beginning. On the night of November 13th, 1974, Ronald DeFeo, Jr. took his rifle and murdered his entire family as they slept. At his trial, DeFeo claimed "voices" in the house told him to kill. This is their story. Starring John Robinson, Chelsea Ricketts, Diane Franklin, Paul Ben-Victor, Lainie Kazan, and Burt Young. This film looks about as bland and redundant as expected.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Daniel Farrands' The Amityville Murders, direct from YouTube:

Based on true events, the film relays the nightmarish story that preceded the one detailed in the original 1979 classic film. On the night of November 13, 1974, Ronald DeFeo, Jr. took a high-powered rifle and murdered his entire family as they slept. At his trial, DeFeo claimed that “voices” in the house commanded him to kill. This is their story. The Amityville Murders is both written and directed by American filmmaker Daniel Farrands, making his feature directorial debut with this after work as a producer and TV director previously. This premiered at the Screamfest Film Festival earlier this fall. Skyline will release Ferrands' The Amityville Murders in select theaters + on VOD starting February 8th, 2019 coming up soon. Interested?