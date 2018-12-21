New Trailer for 'Zen for Nothing' Doc Inside a Japanese Zen Monastery

"Whatever you may think… It's gone already…" Zeitgeist Films, in association with indie distributor Kino Lorber, have debuted an official US trailer for an indie documentary titled Zen for Nothing, from Swiss filmmaker Werner Penzel. This already opened in Switzerland (and some of Europe) back in 2016 but is just now getting a small US release for those interested. The documentary shares the experiences of Sabine Timoteo from Switzerland, arriving as a "Zen novice" inside a Japanese zen monastery called Antaiji. The film is a "masterly immersion into life" at this monastery, presented across three seasons - Autumn, Winter and Spring. "Simple and beautifully filmed, this is Into Great Silence meets Enlightenment Guaranteed, with composer Fred Frith performing the eclectic, elegant score." This looks to be a very calm, meditative, contemplative doc that may appeal most to those curious about Buddhism and living a truly zen life. Enjoy.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Werner Penzel's doc Zen for Nothing, from YouTube:

Provocatively titled, this documentary film is a masterly immersion into life at a Japanese Zen monastery over three seasons. Swiss novice Sabine arrives at Antaiji and, after a brief welcome, she begins to learn the monastery rules: how to bow, sit in the meditation hall, carry out movements with chopsticks, etc. There’s more to life there than meditation, farming, and maintenance, however—there are picnics, music, and Wi-Fi. And after the last snow has melted away, the nuns and monks travel to Osaka, where they recite sutras in front of subway entrances as they solicit offerings in their traditional monk’s robes. Quotes from renowned early twentieth-century Antaiji abbot Koda Sawaki are interjected throughout. Zen for Nothing is directed by Swiss filmmaker Werner Penzel, director of the doc films Vagabond's Band, Step Across the Border, Middle of the Moment, Brother Yusef, and Lucie im Wunderland previously, as well as a few features. This already opened in Switzerland & Germany back in 2016. Zeitgeist Films will finally release Penzel's Zen for Nothing in select US theaters starting sometime early 2019. Stay tuned for more. Curious?