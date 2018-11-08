New TV Trailer for Sci-Fi Movie 'Mortal Engines' Starring Hera Hilmar

"We have to stop London before it destroys us…!" Universal has debuted a new 90-second, "extended" TV trailer for sci-fi adaptation Mortal Engines, based on a popular book series. We've already featured three trailers for this so far, and each one has looked better and better as the intensive VFX by Weta are closer to being finished. I honestly still think this looks massively epic and seriously entertaining. The fantastically eccentric cast includes Hugo Weaving, Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan, Jihae, Ronan Raftery, Leila George, Patrick Malahide, and Stephen Lang. This sci-fi epic lands in theaters right in the middle of December, hoping to find an audience during the crowded holiday season. The final battle scenes near the end of this trailer look incredible, I'm actually kind of excited to see this. Maybe that's just me? Take a look.

Here's the extended TV trailer (+ another poster) for Christian Rivers' Mortal Engines, from YouTube:

You can still watch the teaser trailer for Mortal Engines here, or the first full-length trailer or third trailer.

Thousands of years after civilization was destroyed by a cataclysmic event, humankind has adapted and a new way of living has evolved. Gigantic moving cities now roam the Earth, ruthlessly preying upon smaller traction towns. Tom Natsworthy (Robert Sheehan)—who hails from a Lower Tier of the great traction city of London—finds himself fighting for his own survival after he encounters the dangerous fugitive Hester Shaw (Hera Hilmar). Two opposites, whose paths should never have crossed, forge an unlikely alliance that is destined to change the course of the future. Mortal Engines is directed by Kiwi filmmaker Christian Rivers, a former VFX supervisor and storyboard artist from Weta now making his feature directorial debut. The screenplay is written by Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, and Peter Jackson (of The Hobbit, Lord of the Rings) adapted from Philip Reeve's book series of the same name. Universal will release Mortal Engines in theaters everywhere starting on December 14th later this year. Your thoughts?