New Trailer for Animated Hungarian Thriller 'Ruben Brandt, Collector'

"We are dealing with a 'collector' here, and not a serial thief." Sony Pictures Classics has debuted a new official trailer for an animated film from Hungary titled Ruben Brandt, Collector, or originally Ruben Brandt, a gyűjtő in Hungarian. It's about a famous psychotherapist who suffers from violent nightmares he has as a result of subliminal messaging he received as a child. Four of his patients, expert thieves, offer to steal the works, since he believes that once he owns them, the nightmares will disappear. He becomes a wanted criminal know as "The Collector". Who will dare to catch him and his gang? What a concept. And the animation style in this is unique, much different than what we usually see. Ruben Brandt, Collector features the voices (Hungarian) of Iván Kamarás, Gabriella Hámori, Zalán Makranczi, and Csaba Márton. The character design is super funky, but also kinda hard to look away from. I'm very curious about this one.

Ruben Brandt, a famous psychotherapist, is forced to steal 13 paintings from the world's renowned museums and private collections to prevent his suffering from terrible nightmares he has as a result of subliminal messaging he received as a child. Accompanied by his four patients, he and his band of thieves strike regularly and with great success: The Louvre, Tate, Uffizi, Hermitage, the Museum of Modern Art. "The Collector" quickly becomes the most wanted criminal in the world. Gangsters and headhunters chase him around the world while the reward for his capture keeps rising, approaching $100 million. A cartel of insurance companies entrusts Mike Kowalski, a private detective and leading expert on art theft, to solve the "Collector Case". Ruben Brandt, Collector is directed by Hungarian filmmaker Milorad Krstić, making his feature directorial debut after a short film previously. The screenplay is written by Milorad Krstic and Radmila Roczkov. This initially premiered at the Locarno Film Festival earlier this year, and it also played at the Sarajevo, Warsaw, Chicago, and Animation Is Film Festivals. Sony Classics will release Krstic's Ruben Brandt, Collector in select US theaters starting on February 8th, 2019 coming up. Who wants to see this?