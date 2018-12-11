New US Trailer for Old Guys Heist, Ensemble Comedy 'King of Thieves'

"Which side are you on?" Saban Films has unveiled a new official US trailer for heist comedy The King of Thieves, the latest film from British filmmaker James Marsh (The Theory of Everything, Man on Wire, Project Nim). We featured two other UK trailers for this through the year, but it's finally getting released in the US in late January. The film tells the "incredible true story" of the Hatton Garden diamond robbery in London, which took place in April of 2015. A group of retired thieves decide to pull off one of the biggest heists ever in London robbing safe deposit boxes - and they got away with roughly £200 million, but were eventually caught. Michael Caine leads the fun cast, with Jim Broadbent, Tom Courtenay, Charlie Cox, Michael Gambon, and Ray Winstone. I've been waiting to see this all year! Glad it'll be out soon.

Here's the full US trailer (+ new poster) for James Marsh's The King of Thieves, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for The King of Thieves here, and the other full UK trailer here.

A crew of retired crooks pull off a major heist in London's jewelry district. The darkly funny, incredible true story of the Hatton Garden robbery, the most daring heist in British criminal history. The King of Thieves is directed by British filmmaker James Marsh, director of the films Wisconsin Death Trip, The King, Shadow Dancer, The Theory of Everything, and The Mercy, plus the docs The Team, Man on Wire, and Project Nim previously. The screenplay is written by Joe Penhall, based on the magazine article by Mark Seal. The film has yet to premiere at any film festivals or otherwise. Saban Films will finally release Marsh's The King of Thieves in select US theaters + on VOD starting January 25th, 2019 coming up next month.