First Full Trailer for Boat Crash Mystery 'Aurora' from The Philippines

"Are you asking me to wait for bodies to get to shore?" The first trailer has debuted for a very interesting mystery horror titled Aurora from The Philippines. Made by Filipino director Yam Laranas, the film is about an island nation that is disrupted when a massive passenger ship named Aurora mysteriously collides and overturns. The story follows a young woman, the owner of a rundown inn, who must work to stay alive by finding missing dead bodies for a bounty - while at risk of danger from visitors who seek shelter in her home. Starring Anne Curtis (who also stars in BuyBust) with Mercedes Cabral, Andrea Del Rosario, Sue Prado, Ricardo Cepeda, Ruby Ruiz, Allan Paule, and Arnold Reyes. The imagery of the boat in this reminds me of the Costa Concordia disaster, it's just so eerie seeing a boat half flipped like that. Freaky.

Here's the official trailer (+ promo poster) for Yam Laranas' Aurora, direct from B-D's YouTube:

The passenger ship Aurora mysteriously collides into a rocky shore, destroying the livelihood of an entire island – forcing Leana (Anne Curtis), the owner of a rundown inn, to work for the victim’s families by finding the missing bodies for a bounty; risking her sister’s life and her own from the dead that will come to shore and find shelter in their home. Aurora is directed by Filipino cinematographer / filmmaker Yam Laranas, director of films including Cat Hairs, Hibla, The Echo, Patient X, The Road, and Abomination previously. The screenplay is written by Gin De Mesa and Yam Laranas, based on a story by Gin De Mesa. The film plays in The Philippines (at the Metro Manila Film Festival) and in Thailand this year, but has no other official release dates set yet. Stay tuned for updates. First impression? Anyone interested in this one?