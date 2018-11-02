Official Trailer for Cheesy Animal Rescue Movie 'Bernie The Dolphin'

"When they find themselves in too deep, it's time to make some waves." Lionsgate has debuted a trailer for a movie titled Bernie The Dolphin, another one of these adorable family films about befriending and then saving various marine animals. This "sunny family adventure" is about a brother and sister who befriend a dolphin. But when Bernie goes missing, the kids go looking for him. While searching, they discover a real-estate development plan that threatens the baby sea turtles on their favorite beach. Can the brave duo stop the developers while racing to reunite Bernie with his loved ones? (Of course they can!) Bernie The Dolphin stars Lola Sultan, Logan Allen, Patrick Muldoon, Stelio Savante, Dahlia Legault, Lily Cardone, Sam Sorbo, with Kevin Sorbo. This looks super cheesy, but at least it's about saving/protecting animals.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Kirk Harris' Bernie The Dolphin, direct from YouTube:

Set in St. Augustine, Florida, Bernie The Dolphin is a family adventure about a brother and sister (Logan Allen and Lola Sultan) who befriend a badly sunburned dolphin separated from his family and uncover a secret plan that could destroy the beach and their new friend's home. The kids must devise a clever plan to stop the bad guys, protect the sea life, and, most importantly, save their best friend, Bernie. Bernie The Dolphin is directed by actor-filmmaker Kirk Harris, director of only the film Loser previously, as well as producing a number of projects. The screenplay is written by Terri Emerson and Marty Poole. Lionsgate will release Harris' Bernie The Dolphin in theaters starting December 7th this fall. Anyone interested in this?