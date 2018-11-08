Official Trailer for Documentary 'The Price of Free', Formerly 'Kailash'

"An astonishing film about a global movement." YouTube Originals + Participant Media have debuted an official trailer for the award-winning documentary The Price of Free, originally titled Kailash when it initially premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The doc film won the Grand Jury Prize for Best US Documentary at Sundance, the top doc prize at the festival. The Price of Free is about an Indian man named Kailash Satyarthi, an outspoken children's rights activist who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014. The film tells the story of who he is and how he started all of his various philanthropic organizations including Save Childhood Movement, the Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation, Global March Against Child Labour, and GoodWeave International. It looks like a thoroughly inspiring story of a truly great hero.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Derek Doneen's documentary The Price of Free, from YouTube:

Follow the thrilling story of Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi’s journey to liberate every child from slavery. The Price of Free follows Satyarthi and his team of activists around the world on secret raid and rescue missions as they hunt for missing children and work to reunite them with their families. The Price of Free is directed by filmmaker Derek Doneen, making his feature directorial debut after various work including editing and camera operator. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the Grand Jury Prize for US Documentary. It also played at CPH:DOX. YouTube Originals will debut The Price of Free streaming exclusively starting November 27th later this month. Who's intersted?