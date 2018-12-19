Official Trailer for Funny Musical Theater Doc 'Bathtubs Over Broadway'

"This stuff is bizarre and hilarious." Focus Features has debuted a new official trailer for Bathtubs Over Broadway, a fascinating, fun musical theater documentary that is already playing in select theaters now. Comedy writer Steve Young's assignment to scour bargain-bin vinyl for a "Late Show with David Letterman" segment becomes an unexpected, decades-spanning obsession when he stumbles upon the strange, hilarious world of industrial musicals in this comedic music documentary. Young discovers bizarre cast recordings - marked "internal use only" - of full-on, Broadway-style musical shows about some of America's most iconic corporations: General Electric, McDonald's, Ford, DuPont, and Xerox. This doc features a score by Anthony DiLorenzo; plus interviews with David Letterman, Chita Rivera, Martin Short, Florence Henderson, Susan Stroman, Jello Biafra and more. I'm glad these funny musicals are finally getting some time in the spotlight.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Dava Whisenant's doc Bathtubs Over Broadway, from YouTube:

When he started as a comedy writer for the "Late Show with David Letterman," Steve Young had few interests outside of his day job. But while gathering material for a segment on the show, Steve stumbled onto a few vintage record albums that would change his life forever. Bizarre cast recordings - marked "internal use only" - revealed full-throated Broadway-style musical shows made about some of the most recognizable corporations in America: General Electric, McDonald's, Ford, DuPont, Xerox. Steve didn't know much about musical theater, but these recordings delighted him in a way that nothing ever had. While tracking down these rare albums, unseen footage, composers and performers, Steve forms unlikely friendships and discovers that this discarded musical genre starring tractors and bathtubs was bigger than Broadway. Bathtubs Over Broadway is directed by filmmaker Dava Whisenant, making her feature directorial debut after working as an editor for both TV and films. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, and played at numerous other festivals. Focus Features released Bathtubs Over Broadway in select theaters on November 30th - it's playing now. For more info, visit the official website.