Official Trailer for Haunted Past Horror 'The Final Wish' with Lin Shaye

"The universe demands balance. For there to be life, there must be death." Cinedigm has released an official trailer for an indie horror thriller film titled The Final Wish, which just premiered at the Screamfest Film Festival earlier this fall. The film is about a man who returns home after the death of his father, to help his grief-stricken mother and to confront his past. While going through his dad's belongings, he comes across a mysterious item that is more than it seems. That's the only plot details provided, and this trailer doesn't help explain anything. The Final Wish stars horror iconic Lin Shaye, along with Michael Welch, Melissa Bolona, Tony Todd, Spencer Locke, and Kaiwi Lyman. Unfortunately this film looks like yet another derivative, repetitive supernatural horror without much of anything new to offer the genre. Check it anyway.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Timothy Woodward Jr's The Final Wish, direct from YouTube:

From the creator of the Final Destination franchise comes a new tale of death. Following the passing of his father, Aaron Hammond (Michael Welch) returns to his hometown to help his devastated mother (Lin Shaye) and to confront his past demons. Sifting through his father's belongings, Aaron comes upon a mysterious item that is far more than it seems. The Final Wish is directed by American indie filmmaker Timothy Woodward Jr.. of various films including 7 Faces of Jack the Ripper, Gnome Alone, SWAT: Unit 887, Checkmate, 4Got10, Decommissioned, Traded, American Violence, Hickok, Gangster Land, and Silencer previously. The screenplay is written by Jeffrey Reddick and William Halfon & Jonathan Doyle, based on a story by Jeffrey Reddick. This first premiered at Screamfest in LA earlier this fall. Cinedigm will release The Final Wish in select theaters + on VOD starting January 24th, 2019 at the end of next month.