Official Trailer for Indie Hotel Horror 'Piercing' with Mia Wasikowska

"What's the nastiest thing you've ever done?" Universal has debuted a new official trailer for the indie hotel room horror thriller Piercing, the second feature from up-and-coming filmmaker Nicolas Pesce (his first film was The Eyes of My Mother). This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival at the beginning of the year, and went on to play at tons of major festivals all over the world, finally getting a release in December. Piercing is an intimate psychological thriller about a man who goes to a hotel with the intention of killing a prostitute, but gets into more trouble than he can handle with this particular girl. Mia Wasikowska stars with Christopher Abbott, with a small cast also featuring Laia Costa, Olivia Bond, Maria Dizzia, and Wendell Pierce. The reviews of this film have been mixed, I'm not a fan at all. But it is a very unique film.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Nicolas Pesce's Piercing, direct from YouTube:

A man (Christopher Abbott) kisses his wife and baby goodbye and seemingly heads away on business, with a plan to check into a hotel, call an escort service, and kill an unsuspecting prostitute. Piercing is directed by American filmmaker Nicolas Pesce, his second feature after his debut with the film The Eyes of My Mother in 2016. The screenplay is also written by Nicolas Pesce, adapted from Ryû Murakami's novel of the same name. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and also played Fantastic Fest, AFI Fest, and the Rotterdam, Sydney, Edinburgh, Munich, New Zealand, Jerusalem, and Chicago Film Festivals. Universal will open Pesce's Piercing in select theaters + on VOD starting December 7th this fall.