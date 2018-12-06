MOVIE TRAILERS
Official Trailer for Korean War Tap Dance Musical Drama 'Swing Kids'
by Alex Billington
December 6, 2018
Source: YouTube
"Commie boy, you wanna dance our dance?" Well Go USA has released an official trailer for a tap dancing musical drama tiled Swing Kids, set during the Korean War at the Geoje prison camp. The story follows Ro Gi Soo, a rebellious North Korean soldier who falls in love with tap dance after he's recruited for a show by an African-American solder who was once a big-time Broadway dancer. The film stars Do Kyung-soo as Ro Gi Soo, plus Park Hye-su, Jared Grimes, Oh Jung-se, and Kim Min-Ho. What! Where did this come from?! This looks incredibly good! Making a musical set in a POW camp is a challenge enough, but to make it to look this good is especially exciting. You have to watch this trailer. Even the posters are fantastic.
Here's the official US trailer (+ Korean trailer) for Kang Hyeong-Cheol's Swing Kids, from YouTube:
In this swinging musical drama set during the Korean War, the soldiers held at a POW camp plan a tap dance show to distract both themselves and the prisoners from the hardships of war. Led by a former Broadway dancer and a rebellious North Korean soldier, the band of prisoners find a new sense of freedom in dancing. Swing Kids is directed by South Korean filmmaker Kang Hyeong-Cheol, director of the films Scandal Makers, Sunny, Tazza: The Hidden Card, and Doraemon: Nobita and the Space Heroes previously. previously. The screenplay is also written by Kang Hyeong-Cheol, based on Korean musical "Rho Ki-Soo" by Jang Woo-Sung. Well Go USA will release Kang Hyeong-Cheol's Swing Kids in select US theaters starting December 21st, 2018 later this month. For more, visit their official website. Anyone interested?
