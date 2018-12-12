Official Trailer for Matthew Testa's Climate Doc 'The Human Element'

"We depend on the stability of the fundamental forces of the world." The Orchard has released the first official trailer for The Human Element, a powerful new documentary about the climate change crisis. This premiered at the Boulder International Film Festival earlier this year, and will be released on VOD in January. We've seen a bunch of climate change docs over the last decade, but this one focuses on the impact on humanity, as seen through the eye (and lens) of a world renown photographer. With rare compassion and heart, The Human Element follows environmental photographer James Balog on his quest to highlight Americans on the front lines of climate change, inspiring us to re-evaluate our relationship with the natural world. There's some really striking, beautiful imagery in this trailer, and hopefully the film connects deeply with viewers and encourages us to challenge our ways in order to save the planet (and all the people on it).

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Matthew Testa's doc The Human Element, direct from YouTube:

We humans are a force of nature. At the same time human activities alter the basic elements of life – earth, air, water, and fire – those elements change human life. In this riveting and visually rich drama, blending art and science, we follow renowned environmental photographer James Balog as he explores the impact of wildfires, hurricanes, sea level rise, a struggling coal mining community, and our changing air. With rare compassion and heart, The Human Element highlights Americans who are on the frontlines of climate change, inspiring us all to re-evaluate our relationship with the natural world. The Human Element is directed by American producer / filmmaker Matthew Testa, director of the docs The Buffalo War, Morgan Spurlock Presents Freedom! The Movie, and Vlogumentary previously. This first premiered at the Boulder Film Festival earlier this year. The Orchard will release Testa's The Human Element in select theaters + on VOD starting January 9th, 2019 at the beginning of next year. For more, visit the film's official website.