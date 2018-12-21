Official Trailer for Rogue Love Story 'Heartlock' with Lesley-Ann Brandt

"You gotta find what's in a person's soul before you can posses them." Dark Star Pictures has released an official trailer for an indie "rogue love story" drama titled Heartlock, featuring a clever romantic escape story set inside a prison. The film follows a female prison guard who can't help her feelings for a new inmate named Lee. However, seasoned convict Continental has taken Lee under his wing, in hopes of persuading him to exploit his new love interest to help them escape. Heartlock stars Lesley-Ann Brandt, along with Alexander Dreymon, Erik LaRay Harvey, Cedric Young, Wayne David Parker, and Jacqueline Williams. This looks pretty slick, perhaps even a little too smart for its own good, but with a nifty concept.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jon Kauffman's Heartlock, direct from YouTube:

Heartlock is a rogue love story centered on a female prison guard named Tera (Lesley-Ann Brandt) whose life is turned upside down by the fleeting affections of her lover — a recently incarcerated male convict named Lee (Alexander Dreymon) whose charm is only as genuine as his desire to be free. Heartlock is directed by first-time filmmaker Jon Kauffman, making his feature directorial debut with this after a few other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Jon Kauffman & Chris Cummings. The film hasn't premiered at any film festivals yet as far as we know. Dark Star Pictures will release Kauffman's Heartlock in select theaters + on VOD starting January 25th, 2019 coming up next month. Who's interested in this?