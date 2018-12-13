Official Trailer for 'Third Eye Spies' Documentary About Real Psychics

"I say - 'no more secrets.'" "Let this information out…!" The Orchard has debuted an official trailer for an appealing new documentary titled Third Eye Spies, a film that is supposedly going to reveal that psychics and ESP are real. From director Lance Mungia, Third Eye Spies tells the story of two Stanford physicists who discover that psychic abilities are real, only to have their experiments co-opted by the CIA and their research silenced in the name of secrecy. The film contains a few compellingly cinematic re-enactments of actual remote viewings done at Stanford Research Institute for the intelligence agencies, amazing new data retrieved from recently declassified documents via Freedom of Information Act, and over 30 interviews with every top player involved and how those discoveries are being used today. The main character is Russell Targ, one of the original researchers, who has decided that it's time to come out and say that there can be no secrets anymore. Will you believe it? Is it a conspiracy, or is it all real? There's only one way to find out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Lance Mungia's doc Third Eye Spies, direct from YouTube:

For more than 20 years the CIA studied psychic abilities for use in their top-secret spy program. With previously classified details about ESP now finally coming to light, there can be no more secrets. After an experiment in psychic abilities at Stanford Research Institute accidentally reveals classified intel at a top secret NSA site, the two physicists behind it all are co-opted by the CIA and the amazing work of their psychic spies is silenced by the demands of ‘national security’. When America’s greatest psychic spy dies mysteriously, it spurs ESP program co-founder Russell Targ to fight to finally get their work declassified even if it means going directly to his former enemies in the Soviet Union, to Wall Street and beyond to prove the reality of ESP. Third Eye Spies is directed by American writer & filmmaker Lance Mungia, director of the documentary In Time: The Delgado Brothers Story, as well as the feature films Six-String Samurai, and The Crow: Wicked Prayer previously. The Orchard will release the doc direct-to-VOD starting February 26th, 2019 coming up soon. For more info, visit the official website. Your thoughts on this?