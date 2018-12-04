First UK Trailer for Cornish Folk Music Comedy 'Fisherman's Friends'

"What I don't understand, is why anyone would buy a record sung by ten hairy-ass fisherman?" Ent. Film Distributors in the UK has debuted an official trailer for a dramedy titled Fisherman's Friends, based on the true story of a group of traditional folk singers from Cornwall. It's about a music exec from London who travels up to Cornwall in hopes of signing them, only to discover a group of shanty singing fishermen who aren't interested in fame and fortune. "As he's drawn deeper into the traditional way of life he's forced to re-evaluate his own integrity and ultimately question what success really means." In the real world, they went on to release a few albums that became huge UK hits anyway. Fisherman's Friends stars James Purefoy, Tuppence Middleton, Christian Brassington, Daniel Mays, David Hayman, Noel Clarke, Sarah Winter, Maggie Steed, and Christopher Villiers. Looks like a bunch of "shanty singing fishermen" fun.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Chris Foggin's Fisherman's Friends, direct from YouTube:

A fast-living, cynical London music executive (Daniel Mays) heads to a remote Cornish village on a stag weekend where he's pranked by his boss (Noel Clarke) into trying to sign a group of shanty singing fishermen (led by James Purefoy). He becomes the ultimate 'fish out of water' as he struggles to gain the respect or enthusiasm of the unlikely boy band and their families (including Tuppence Middleton) who value friendship and community over fame and fortune. As he's drawn deeper into the traditional way of life he's forced to re-evaluate his own integrity and ultimately question what success really means. Fisherman's Friends is directed by English filmmaker Chris Foggin, a former assistant director making his second feature film after Kids in Love previously. The screenplay is by Piers Ashworth, Meg Leonard, and Nick Moorcroft. Entertainment Film Distributors will release Foggin's Fisherman's Friends in UK theaters starting March 2019, but there's still no official US release date set yet. Stay tuned for updates. Interested?