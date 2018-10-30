Official Trailer for Corneliu Porumboiu's Funky Doc 'Infinite Football'

"This is football version 2.0." Grasshopper Film has released the first official trailer for a documentary titled Infinite Football, which first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival this year to many rave reviews. A lot of my friends said this was one of the best films of the festival. This Romanian doc by filmmaker Corneliu Porumboiu is kind of, sort of, about the game of football - also known as soccer in America - though it's not really. The film is about a former Romanian soccer star, now a major politician, who dreams of revising and updating the game to prevent injuries. Described as a "hilarious, typically incisive" doc where "all roads lead to football, but all roads lead away from it too, to land ownership issues, to orange farms in Florida, to political utopia and the traces left by life, to version 2.0, 3.1, 4.7, to infinity." This is definitely a must watch.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Corneliu Porumboiu's doc Infinite Football, from YouTube:

They talk about the beautiful game, but for Laurentiu Ginghina, it's still not enough. Football must be modified, streamlined, freed from restraints; corners are to be rounded off, players assigned to zones and subteams, norms revised. After fracturing his fibula in a match in 1987, former Romanian soccer star and current bureaucrat Laurențiu Ginghină dreams of radically revising his beloved sport’s rules to reduce injuries and, in turn, revolutionize it. Infinite Football is directed by Romanian filmmaker Corneliu Porumboiu, of the films The Second Game, 12:08 East of Bucharest, Police Adjective, When Evening Falls on Bucharest or Metabolism, and The Treasure previously. This first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival, and also played at CPH:DOX, Cinéma du Réel, and the Sarajevo Film Festival. Grasshopper Film will release Porumboiu's Infinite Football in select US theaters starting November 2nd coming up. Who's interested?