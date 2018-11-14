Official US Trailer for German Art History Drama 'Never Look Away'

"By freeing yourselves, you are liberating the world." Sony Classics has debuted an official US trailer for the German film Never Look Away, originally titled Werk Ohne Autor in German - which means Work Without Author, essentially "Anonymous". The 3-hour long film spans 3 eras in German history, following a young German painter who becomes an artist and spends decades attempting to find the real meaning in his work. Tom Schilling stars as Kurt Barnert, and Paula Beer plays his wife Ellie. The plot involves a doctor who worked for the Nazis hiding his past, and Kurt discovering who he is but deciding how to deal with this realization. Never Look Away also stars Sebastian Koch, Saskia Rosendahl, Oliver Masucci, Ulrike C. Tscharre, and Hanno Koffler. I saw this in Venice, and it's a wonderful film, very deeply inspiring and engaging despite its extensive running time. If you think of yourself an artist at all, this is a must watch film.

Here's the US trailer (+ poster) for Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck's Never Look Away, on YouTube:

Inspired by real events and spanning three eras of German history, Never Look Away tells the story of a young art student, Kurt (Tom Schilling) who falls in love with fellow student, Ellie (Paula Beer). Ellie's father, Professor Seeband (Sebastian Koch), a famous doctor, is dismayed at his daughter's choice of boyfriend, and vows to destroy the relationship. What neither of them knows is that their lives are already connected through a terrible crime Seeband committed decades ago… Never Look Away is both written and directed by German filmmaker Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, director of the films The Lives of Others and The Tourist previously. This premiered at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals a few months ago, and it also played at Zurich, Busan, and Seville Film Festivals. Sony Classics will release Henckel von Donnersmarck's Never Look Away in select theaters starting November 30th this fall. How does it look?