Official US Trailer for Italian Coming-of-Age Drama 'Daughter of Mine'

"Were you there when I was born, Daddy?" Strand Releasing has debuted a new official US trailer for the Italian indie drama Daughter of Mine, which first premiered in competition at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, and stopped by a number of other festivals around the world. The coming-of-age film tells the story of a young girl torn between two mothers, one who raised her with love and her careless biological mother, who tries to claim her back. A story of imperfect motherhood and inextricable bonds, struggling with overwhelming feelings and dealing with wounds. Valeria Golino stars as Tina, with a cast including Alba Rohrwacher, Sara Casu, Udo Kier, and Michele Carboni. It's a very moving film about a young girl growinf up fast by deciding what's best for her, with rave reviews from a few critics. Check it out below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Laura Bispuri's Daughter of Mine, direct from YouTube:

10-year-old Vittoria’s summer will be one of two mothers to challenge, to hate, to love and to forgive. Shy Vittoria has a close relationship with her loving good mother Tina. But their quiet Sardinian life will be upset when the young girl discovers that local party girl Angelica is her birth mother. When Angelica is forced to move away because of financial troubles, she asks to become acquainted with Vittoria. Tina agrees, comforted by the idea that the woman will soon be leaving town. Searching for something deep and inexplicable, Vittoria and Angelica spend more and more time together against Tina's will… Daughter of Mine is directed by acclaimed Italian filmmaker Laura Bispuri, making her second feature film after directing Sworn Virgin previously, and a few short films. The screenplay is by Francesca Manieri and Laura Bispuri, based on A.M. Homes' memoir. This premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at the Tribeca, Sydney, Vancouver, and Karlovy Vary Film Festivals. Strand will release Daughter of Mine in select US theaters starting on February 1st, 2019. For more info visit the film's official website.