Official US Trailer for Nadine Labaki's Lebanese Drama 'Capernaum'

"I want them to stop having children!" Sony Pictures Classics has unveiled an official US trailer for the film Capernaum, also known as Capharnaüm, from Lebanon. One of the best international films of the year. Directed by actress-filmmaker Nadine Labaki, it premiered at this year's Cannes Film Festival (and won the Jury Prize there), and it also played at the New Horizons, Melbourne, Sarajevo, London, and Toronto Film Festivals. Capernaum takes place on the streets of Beirut, following a 12-year-old boy who decides to sue his parents for bringing him into the world. We follow him as he escapes and runs around, trying to survive by begging and stealing, showing us a disheartening, depressing side of the world we tend to ignore. This was one of the best films I saw at Cannes this year, and ever since I've been doing my best to tell people to go see it. Opening in US theaters this December in the middle of awards season. Starring Zain Al Rafeea as Zain.

Here's the official US trailer (+ US poster) for Nadine Labaki's Capernaum, direct from SPC's YouTube:

You can still watch the first international trailer for Labaki's Capharnaüm here, to see even more footage.

The film's story revolves around Zain (Zain Al Rafeea), a 12-year-old Lebanese boy who decides to sue his parents for bringing him into the world. Born into urban squalor and a hard life on the streets of Beirut, Zain is already serving a five-year sentence, for stabbing the man who bought his 11-year-old sister's hand in marriage, and his case against his parents reveals grim details about a home life that's more dangerous than originally thought. Capernaum, also titled Capharnaüm, is directed by acclaimed Lebanese actress-filmmaker Nadine Labaki, director of the films Caramel and Where Do We Go Now? previously. The screenplay is written by Nadine Labaki, Jihad Hojeily, and Michelle Kesrouani. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year, where it won the Jury Prize. Sony Pictures Classics will release Labaki's Capernaum in select US theaters starting on December 14th later this fall. Looking good? Still interested?