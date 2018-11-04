Official US Trailer for Nijla Mumin's Drama 'Jinn' Starring Zoe Renee

"I have finally found something that makes me happy, and you want to mock it? Instead of – maybe – learning something." Orion Classics has debuted the official trailer for the indie drama Jinn, arriving in limited theaters later this month. The film premiered at the SXSW Film Festival this year, and played at a bunch of other festivals including AFI Fest. From writer/director Nijla Mumin, the film is about a 17-year-old carefree black girl named Summer whose life is turned upside down when her mother converts to Islam and becomes a completely different person. "With this film, we are trying to create awareness, acceptance, understanding and form a conversation." Zoe Renee stars as Summer, with a full cast including Simone Missick, Kelvin Harrison, Jr., Dorian Missick, Hisham Tawfiq, and Kelly Jenrette. This looks like a very powerful, beautiful, and resonant coming-of-age film that's worthy of being discovered. Watch below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Nijla Mumin's Jinn, direct from Indiewire's YouTube:

Summer (Zoe Renee) is a 17-year old carefree black girl from Southern California, whose world is turned upside down when her mother, a popular meteorologist named Jade Jennings (Simone Missick), abruptly converts to Islam and becomes a different person, prompting Summer to reevaluate her identity. Jinn is both written and directed by filmmaker Nijla Mumin, a UC Berkeley and CalArts film graduate making her feature directorial debut after a bunch of other short films previously. Visit her official website. The film premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and it also played at the Seattle, London, American Black, and Memphis Film Festivals, and AFI Fest this year. Orion will release Mumin's Jinn in limited US theaters + on VOD starting November 15th this month. Visit the film's official website. Who's interested?