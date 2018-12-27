New Trailer for Sci-Fi Comedy 'Mega Time Squad' from New Zealand

"If you meet your other self while time traveling, that's when the demon comes." Dark Sky has released an official US trailer for a time travel indie comedy titled Mega Time Squad, made in New Zealand, finally arriving on US shores in February. Described as The Castle meets Looper, Mega Time Squad is a "study in high-meets-low, combining elements of the sci-fi, the crime thriller and the comedy to make a comedy heist film with a time-traveling twist." It's about a small time criminal who finds an ancient Chinese device that can help him pull off a heist and start a new life – but he may not survive the consequences of tampering with time. This stars Anton Tennet, Jonny Brugh, Hetty Gaskell-Hahn, Arlo Gibson, Eru Wilton, Milo Cawthorne, & Simon Ward. Looks very low budget and wacky and dumb, and maybe entertaining.

Here's the official US trailer (+ original poster) for Tim van Dammen's Mega Time Squad, from YouTube:

And here's the original New Zealand trailer for Tim van Dammen's Mega Time Squad, also on YouTube:

A low-level criminal from the small town of Thames in New Zealand steals an ancient Chinese bracelet time-travel device that helps him pull off a heist and start a new life. But he may not survive the demonic consequences of tampering with time. Mega Time Squad is both written and directed by Kiwi filmmaker Tim van Dammen, his second feature film after making Romeo and Juliet: A Love Song previously. He's also creator of the FX for Deathgasm. This premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival, and played at FrightFest London and the Toronto After Dark Film Festival this year. Dark Sky Films will release van Dammen's Mega Time Squad in select US theaters + on VOD starting February 15th, 2019 coming up. Who's interested?