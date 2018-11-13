One Final Trailer for 'On the Basis of Sex' Starring Felicity Jones as RBG

"These laws are obstacles to our children's aspirations." Focus Features has debuted the second official trailer, and the final US trailer, for On the Basis of Sex, the gripping film about the early days of iconic Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Felicity Jones plays RBG, and Armie Hammer plays her husband Marty, in a new film by director Mimi Leder (of The Peacemaker, Deep Impact, Pay It Forward). This trailer comes on the heels of another intense international trailer, and the film's US premiere, with the first reactions being mostly positive so far. The film's cast also features Justin Theroux, Cailee Spaeny, Kathy Bates, Stephen Root, Jack Reynor, Sam Waterston, and Francis X. McCarthy. Focus will be releasing On the Basis of Sex in theaters nationwide on Christmas Day, so expect a very strong marketing push the rest of the year. This new trailer packs a punch and gets right down to the what this is all about.

The story of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, her struggles for equal rights and what she had to overcome in order to become a U.S. Supreme Court Justice. The film tells an inspiring and spirited true story that follows young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg as she teams with her husband Marty to bring a groundbreaking case before the U.S. Court of Appeals and overturn a century of gender discrimination. On the Basis of Sex is directed by American filmmaker Mimi Leder, a veteran producer and director of the films The Peacemaker, Deep Impact, Pay It Forward, and Thick as Thieves previously. The screenplay is written by Daniel Stiepleman. This is expected to first premiere at film festivals in the fall. Focus Features will release Leder's On the Basis of Sex in theaters nationwide starting December 25th, Christmas Day this year. Looking good? Thoughts?