Patrick Fabian in Official Trailer for Amusing Rideshare Film 'DriverX'

by
November 5, 2018
Source: YouTube

"How'd it go? Any weirdos?" Sundance Selects/IFC have debuted the first trailer for an indie drama titled DriverX, which premiered at a few small film festivals last year. The film is about a stay-at-home dad who decides to take a job driving for a hip rideshare company called DriverX, an obvious reference to Uber/Lyft. At first it seems like a fresh new start, but low pay and wild LA nights put an even greater strain on his marriage. Patrick Fabian (from "Better Call Saul") stars as Leonard, and the cast includes Tanya Clarke, Desmin Borges, Oscar Nunez, Travis Schuldt, and Melissa Fumero. This trailer makes it seem like this film will end with them saying hey, these apps are good, look what kind of new life it can give you! But I'm not sure. This is also lightly humorous, riding down the middle of the genre road without picking a lane.

Here's the first official trailer for Henry Barrial's DriverX, direct from IFC's YouTube:

Unemployed husband and father Leonard (Patrick Fabian) is an unapologetically old school guy living in a tech-addled world. In order to make ends meet, he plunges headfirst into the brave new world of the gig economy as a driver for DriverX, a popular rideshare service. Roaming the streets of Los Angeles by dark, Leonard finds himself drawn into a sex, alcohol, and Tinder-fueled night world where the next person to get in your car could be anyone: your new best friend, your worst nightmare, or maybe even your next lover. Cuttingly funny and perceptive, DriverX is a timely, all-too-real look at finding your footing in the age of digital disruption. DriverX is written and directed by American filmmaker Henry Barrial, director of indie films including Some Body, Heartland, True Love, Pig, and The House That Jack Built previously. This premiered at the Tacoma Film Festival last year, but didn't play at many other fests. Sundance Selects will release Barrial's DriverX in select theaters + on VOD starting November 30th this month. Interested?

FirstShowing.net