Red Band Trailer for Psycho-Thriller Film 'Braid' with Madeline Brewer

"A Lynchian head trip." Whoa. Blue Fox Entertainment has unleashed an official red band trailer for a new "psycho-thriller" film titled Braid, which originally premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. From filmmaker Mitzi Peirone, making her feature debut, the story is about two wanted women who decide to rob their wealthy psychotic friend who lives in the fantasy world they created as children. Say what? Yeah, this look trippy and wild and violent and dangerous. In order to get away with the money, the woman have to take part in a deadly perverse game of make believe. Peirone's Braid stars Madeline Brewer, Imogen Waterhouse, Sarah Hay, Scott Cohen, Brad Calcaterra, and Mary Looram. This certainly seems as crazy as it sounds, and the footage is quite wacky. Hard to make any sense of it, but I think that's the point.

Here's the official red band trailer (+ poster) for Mitzi Peirone's Braid, direct from YouTube:

Two wanted women (Madeline Brewer and Imogen Waterhouse) decide to rob their wealthy yet mentally unstable friend who lives in a fantasy world they all created as children. To take her money, the girls must take part in a deadly and perverse game of make believe throughout a sprawling yet decaying estate. As things become increasingly violent and hallucinatory, they realize that obtaining the money may be the least of their concerns. Braid is both written and directed by actress-filmmaker Mitzi Peirone, making her feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at the Bucheon Fantastic Film Festival in Korea. Blue Fox Ent. will release Peirone's Braid in select theaters + on VOD starting February 1st, 2019 coming up. Who wants to see it?