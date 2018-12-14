Return to the Estate in a Teaser Trailer for 'Downton Abbey' The Movie

You are cordially invited to return to Downton Abbey. Focus Features has debuted the first official teaser trailer for the Downton Abbey movie, which is opening in theaters next September. Not much is known about the plot of the feature film, but obviously it will continue with more stories of the Crawley family and the servants who worked for them at the turn of the 20th century in an Edwardian English country house. The original cast all returns: Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Allen Leech, Elizabeth McGovern, Tuppence Middleton, Brendan Coyle, Imelda Staunton, Hugh Bonneville, David Haig, Joanne Froggatt, Phyllis Logan, and Laura Carmichael. This isn't much besides a re-introduction teaser to get all the fans excited again, because there's still nine more months until it will be in cinemas. But have a look.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Michael Engler's Downton Abbey movie, direct from YouTube:

The television series Downton Abbey followed the lives of the Crawley family and the servants who worked for them at the turn of the 20th century in an Edwardian English country house. Over its 6 seasons, the series garnered 3 Golden Globe Awards, 15 Primetime Emmy Awards, 69 Emmy nominations in total, making Downton Abbey the most nominated non-US television show in the history of the Emmys - even earning a Special BAFTA award and a Guinness World Record for the highest critically rated TV show along the way. Downton Abbey is directed by American filmmaker Michael Engler, director of the film The Chaperone previously, plus lots of TV episodes of "The Big C", "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt", "Sex and the City", and "30 Rock". The screenplay is written by the show's original creator Julian Fellowes. Focus Features will release Engler's Downton Abbey film in theaters starting on September 20th, 2019.