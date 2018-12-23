Ring in the Holidays with Fox's Stop-Motion 'Predator Holiday Special'

"Looks like someone's staying on the naughty list… Larry, light him up!!" What the craziness is this?! 20th Century Fox has released an extra-violent, stop-motion animated short film titled The Predator Holiday Special. And it's actually all kinds of awesome. The funny short is just a new mash-up of Predator and the classic "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" animated TV movie, telling a story about a Predator invading the North Pole - but Santa has an elite defense force of his own that jumps into action and fights back. This is all to promote the DVD/Blu-ray release of Shane Black's new The Predator, which opened this year (did you forget already?). I'm quite impressed - the production quality on this short is pretty damn good, and it's as violent & brutal as it should be (for a Predator riff). Worth a quick watch if you need a laugh these holidays.

Official description: "The stop-motion animated Holiday Short featuring The Predator as he tangles with his most formidable foe yet – Santa and his reindeer." Made by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios (of "Robot Chicken").

From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home. Now, the universe's most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race. The Predator is directed by American filmmaker Shane Black, director of the films Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Iron Man 3, and The Nice Guys previously; as well as a talented screenwriter. The screenplay is written by Fred Dekker (who directed The Monster Squad, Night of the Creeps) and Shane Black. Fox first released The Predator in theaters on September 14th earlier this fall. It's now available on Blu-ray/VOD.