Rowdy Red Band Trailer for 'What Men Want' Starring Taraji P. Henson

"You know, you could use this to your advantage." Paramount Pictures has released a new red band trailer for the upcoming workplace comedy What Men Want, starring the Oscar-nominated Taraji P. Henson as a successful sports agent who gains the power to hear men's thoughts. A sex-flip on Nancy Meyers' What Women Want. The movie is the latest directed by Adam Shankman (of The Wedding Planner, Bringing Down the House, Hairspray, Bedtime Stories, and Rock of Ages) and looks like a seriously rowdy, full-on R-rated comedy, with Henson letting loose. The cast includes Aldis Hodge, Richard Roundtree, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Tracy Morgan. This trailer only has a few bits of harsh language, though I wish there was more because they're probably not going to hold back. And the new poster (below) is totally nuts.

Ali (Taraji P. Henson) is a successful sports agent who’s constantly boxed out by her male colleagues. When Ali is passed up for a well-deserved promotion, she questions what else she needs to do to succeed in a man’s world… until she gains the ability to hear men's thoughts! With her newfound power, Ali looks to outsmart her colleagues as she races to sign the next basketball superstar, but the lengths she has to go to will put her relationship with her best friends and a potential new love interest (Aldis Hodge) to the test. What Men Want is directed by American producer/filmmaker Adam Shankman, director of the films The Wedding Planner, A Walk to Remember, Bringing Down the House, The Pacifier, Cheaper by the Dozen 2, Hairspray, Bedtime Stories, and Rock of Ages previously. The story is by Nancy Meyers (of Father of the Bride, Something's Gotta Give, The Holiday, The Intern), a flip on her film What Women Want. Paramount will release What Men Want in theaters everywhere starting February 8th, 2019 early next year. You in?