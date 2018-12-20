Ryan Corr in Trailer for Australian Biker Gang Action Thriller 'Outlaws'

"He couldn't have done what you've done… That's why he's so threatened." A24 + DirecTV have released an official trailer for an Australian action-thriller titled Outlaws, formerly titled 1% (see the poster below for an explanation) when it first played at film festivals. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2017, and played at Fantastic Fest and the London, Sydney, and Adelaide Film Festivals that year. It has been awaiting release ever since, finally opening in select US theaters in early 2019 for anyone who might be interested in this gritty action flick. Outlaws is set within the primal underworld of outlaw motorcycle club gangs. It's about the heir to the throne of a motorcycle gang who has to betray his president in order to save his brother's life. Starring Ryan Corr, as well as Abbey Lee, Matt Nable, Aaron Pederson, Simone Kessell, Josh McConville, Eddie Baroo, Aaron Fa'aoso, and Jacqui Williams. Have a look below.

Here's the new official trailer (+ two posters) for Stephen McCallum's Outlaws, direct from YouTube:

When an Australian motorcycle gang leader is released from prison, he finds his former deputy on the cusp of giving control of their lucrative drug trade to a rival gang. When the deal goes south, the ensuing violence threatens to spin out of control as the gangs must contend with external threats and subversion within their own ranks — culminating in a deadly face-off between the heavily-armed crews in this epic and action-packed biker thriller. Outlaws, formerly titled 1%, is directed by Australian filmmaker Stephen McCallum, a second unit director now making his feature directorial debut with this. The screenplay is written by Matt Nable. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival back in 2017, and played at a few other fests including the London and Sydney Film Festivals, and Fantastic Fest last year. A24 will finally release McCallum's Outlaws in select US theaters starting February 1st, 2019 coming up soon. Anyone into this?