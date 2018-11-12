Ryan Reynolds as Pikachu in First 'Pokémon Detective Pikachu' Trailer

"There's magic that brought us together. And that magic is called hope." Warner Bros has released the first full-length trailer for the live-action Pokémon Detective Pikachu movie, which really truly does exist. Directed by Rob Letterman (Monsters vs Aliens, Gulliver's Travels, Goosebumps), the movie is set in the Pokemon world, and stars the voice of Ryan Reynolds as the "hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth" Detective Pikachu. The film also showcases a wide array of beloved Pokémon characters, each with its own unique abilities and personality. This looks about as totally crazy as it sounds, and it's not surprising they made a Pokemon movie this fast thanks to that popularity of the mobile game. Also starring Justice Smith as Tim; Kathryn Newton as Lucy, a junior reporter on her first big story; and Oscar nominee Ken Watanabe. To be honest, this doesn't look so bad - it actually looks pretty fun if I may say so. Check it out.

Here's the first official trailer for Rob Letterman's Pokémon Detective Pikachu, direct from YouTube:

The story begins when ace private eye Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe. Pokemon Detective Pikachu is directed by American filmmaker Rob Letterman, director of Shark Tale, Monsters vs Aliens, Gulliver's Travels, and Goosebumps previously. The screenplay is written by Nicole Perlman and Rob Letterman; based on "Pokémon" created by Satoshi Tajiri & Ken Sugimori & Junichi Masuda. Warner Bros will open Pokémon Detective Pikachu in theaters everywhere starting May 10th, 2019 next summer.