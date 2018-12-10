Saving the Best for Last? Fourth Trailer for Sci-Fi 'Alita: Battle Angel'

"I don't know what I am… I'm just an insignificant girl." Does this finally look good? 20th Century Fox has debuted a fourth trailer, labeled as an "international" trailer, for Alita: Battle Angel, about a deadly cyborg humanoid named Alita, played by Rosa Salazar, who is found in a scrap heap by Dr. Dyson Ido. This CGI-heavy sci-fi movie is finally being released in February, and despite the lack of interest or buzz so far, the VFX are looking much more polished now. Originally developed by James Cameron for years before this, they're still using his and Laeta Kalogridis' original script, and Cameron is also a producer along with Jon Landau. The film's cast includes Jennifer Connelly, Eiza González, Michelle Rodriguez, Christoph Waltz, Jackie Earle Haley, Jeff Fahey, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, and Casper Van Dien. This trailer has some of the best action beats and best CGI out of any of them we've seen yet, and I'm still excited to see this. Maybe I'm just looking forward to full-on sci-fi action? Whatever it is, I'm there opening night.

Here's the fourth / international trailer for Robert Rodriguez's Alita: Battle Angel, direct from YouTube:

You can watch the teaser trailer for Alita: Battle Angel here, or the full second trailer + third trailer here.

Alita is a creation from an age of despair. Found by the mysterious Dr. Ido while trolling for cyborg parts, Alita becomes a lethal, dangerous being. She cannot remember who she is, or where she came from. But to Dr. Ido, the truth is all too clear. She is the one being who can break the cycle of death and destruction left behind from Tiphares. But to accomplish her true purpose, she must fight and kill. And that is where Alita's true significance comes to bear. She is an angel from heaven. She is an angel of death. Alita: Battle Angel is directed by American filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, of El Mariachi, Desperado, From Dusk Till Dawn, The Faculty, Spy Kids 1 - 4, Grindhouse's Planet Terror, Sin City, Machete 1 & 2, and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For previously. The screenplay is written by James Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis; based on Yukito Kishiro's acclaimed manga series first published in 1990. 20th Century Fox will release Alita: Battle Angel in theaters everywhere starting Thursday, February 14th, 2019, on Valentine's Day, early next year.