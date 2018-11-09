Second Teaser Trailer for Rupert Wyatt's Chicago Sci-Fi 'Captive State'

"Their power - is a poison. Find the courage to resist. Join us. The match has already been lit…" Focus Features has debuted a second teaser trailer for the original sci-fi thriller titled Captive State, the latest from director Rupert Wyatt (The Escapist, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, The Gambler). Set in Chicago, the story takes place nearly a decade after occupation by an extra-terrestrial force. It explores the lives on both sides of the conflict – the collaborators and dissidents. Captive State stars Vera Farmiga, Madeline Brewer, John Goodman, Alan Ruck, Kevin J. O'Connor, James Ransone, Jonathan Majors, D.B. Sweeney, Ashton Sanders, Kevin Dunn, Ta'Rhonda Jones, along with Kiki Layne (from If Beale Street Could Talk) and Machine Gun Kelly. This is looks so crazy gnarly!! Oh man, like District 9 meets Arrival, in Chicago, but if the aliens were manipulative bastards. I'm so excited for this film already.

Here's the second official teaser trailer for Rupert Wyatt's Captive State, direct from Focus' YouTube:

You can still see the first teaser trailer for Rupert Wyatt's Captive State here, to rewatch the original intro.

No crime. No poverty. No unemployment. The state of our union is strong. Set in a Chicago neighborhood nearly a decade after an occupation by an extra-terrestrial force, Captive State explores the lives on both sides of the conflict – the collaborators and dissidents. Captive State is directed by talented English filmmaker Rupert Wyatt, director of the films Subterrain, The Escapist, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, and The Gambler previously. The screenplay is written by Erica Beeney & Rupert Wyatt. Focus Features will release Wyatt's Captive State in theaters everywhere starting on March 29th, 2019 next year. Learn more about "The Legislature" here: thelegislaturegov.com. How does that look? Who is excited for this now?