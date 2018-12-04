Second Trailer for Boden & Fleck's 'Captain Marvel' with Brie Larson

"Your life began the day it nearly ended… you were reborn." Marvel Studios + Disney have debuted the second, full-length trailer for the highly anticipated Captain Marvel movie, starring Brie Larson as the badass Marvel superhero. The first teaser was good, this trailer gives us a look at the sci-fi side of the film. Larson plays Carol Danvers, an Air Force fighter pilot who becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 90s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the epic history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film stars Gemma Chan, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Lee Pace, Djimon Hounsou, Annette Bening, Colin Ford, Lashana Lynch, and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. Fire it up below.

Here's the full, second trailer (+ poster) for Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck's Captain Marvel, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Boden & Fleck's Captain Marvel here, for the original intro.

Set in the mid-1990s, Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), a former U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, as she turns into one of the galaxy's mightiest heroes and joins Starforce, an elite Kree military team, before returning home with new questions about her past and identity when the Earth is caught in the center of an intergalactic conflict between two alien worlds. Captain Marvel is directed by American filmmakers Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck, both directors of the films Half Nelson, Sugar, It's Kind of a Funny Story, and Mississippi Grind previously. The screenplay is co-written by Meg LeFauve, Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck, Nicole Perlman, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Liz Flahive, and Carly Mensch; based on the Marvel character created by Roy Thomas & Gene Colan. Disney-Marvel will release Boden & Fleck's Captain Marvel in theaters everywhere starting March 8th, 2019 early next year. Looking awesome? Who's down?