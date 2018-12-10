Whoa! Second Trailer for Dougherty's 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'

"Which of these titans are here to protect us?" Holy crap!! Warner Bros has revealed the second official full-length trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters, following a presentation at Brazil's Comic-Con this weekend. This sequel to Gareth Edwards's Godzilla reboot from 2014 is directed by Mike Dougherty (Trick 'r Treat, Krampus), and it's looking even more epic as Godzilla will battle other recently unearthed massive monsters, including Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown (from "Stranger Things") plus Bradley Whitford, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Kyle Chandler, Thomas Middleditch, Zhang Ziyi, Charles Dance, with Ken Watanabe. This looks awesome!! It looks so massively epic, bigger than almost anything else coming out next year. The big shots of Ghidorah vs Godzilla at the end are jaw dropping. Wow.

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for Mike Dougherty's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, on YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters here, to see our original intro.

The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity's very existence hanging in the balance. Godzilla: King of the Monsters is directed by American filmmaker Michael Dougherty, director of Trick 'r Treat and Krampus previously, and screenwriter on the early X-Men movies. The screenplay is written by Max Borenstein, Zach Shields, and Michael Dougherty. Warner Bros will release Godzilla: King of the Monsters in theaters everywhere starting on May 31st, 2019 next summer. Looking good? Excited?