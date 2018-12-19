Second Trailer for Kusama's LA Thriller 'Destroyer' with Nicole Kidman

"I know what it's like to grow up bad – jealous, hungry, scared… I didn't want that for you…" Annapurna Pictures has debuted a second & final trailer for Karyn Kusama's thriller Destroyer, which first premiered at the Telluride and Toronto Film Festivals earlier this fall. Set in Los Angeles, the film follows an alcoholic detective who reconnects with people from an undercover assignment in her distant past in order to try and move on from what still haunts her. Nicole Kidman stars as Detective Erin Bell, and the full cast includes Sebastian Stan, Toby Kebbell, Tatiana Maslany, Bradley Whitford, Jade Pettyjohn, and Scoot McNairy. This film has been getting some very mixed reviews - lots of praise along with lots of negativity. If you're intrigued based on this footage, go see it for yourself and tell us what you think. It's a slick trailer.

Here's the second official US trailer (+ UK poster) for Karyn Kusama's Destroyer, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Karyn Kusama's Destroyer here, to see the original preview.

Destroyer follows the moral and existential odyssey of LAPD detective Erin Bell who, as a young cop, was placed undercover with a gang in the California desert with tragic results. When the leader of that gang re-emerges many years later, she must work her way back through the remaining members and into her own history with them to finally reckon with the demons that destroyed her past. Destroyer is directed by American filmmaker Karyn Kusama, director of the films Girlfight, Aeon Flux, Jennifer's Body, and The Invitation previously, as well as some TV work. The screenplay is written by Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi. This first premiered at the Telluride and Toronto Film Festivals this year. Annapurna will release Kusama's Destroyer in select theaters starting on December 25th, Christmas Day, later this year. Who's interested?