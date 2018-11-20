Second Trailer for Mystery Thriller Movie 'Serenity' with McConaughey

"Some weird stuff going on right now. This whole island's a part of it, but nobody knows it." Aviron has debuted a new official trailer for the mysterious thriller Serenity, along with announcing a release delay - from October this year until late January next year. Not to be confused with the sci-fi film, this Serenity is a film from British screenwriter/director Steven Knight (Redemption, Locke) and it's about a mysterious fishing boat captain, played by Matthew McConaughey. Described as a "daringly original, sexy, stylized thriller." The mysterious past of this fishing boat skipper living in the Caribbean comes back to haunt him, ensnaring his life in a new reality that may not be what it all seems. The full cast of Serenity includes Anne Hathaway, Jason Clarke, Djimon Hounsou, Jeremy Strong, Diane Lane, Kenneth Fok, Robert Hobbs, and Rafael Sayegh. This trailer really over-sells and over-shares the story this time, but perhaps they're hoping to gain more instant attraction this way. I'm still curious to find out what exactly is going on.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Steven Knight's Serenity, direct from Aviron's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Knight's Serenity from summer, here, for the original intro.

Baker Dill (Matthew McConaughey) is a fishing boat captain leading tours off a tranquil, tropical enclave called Plymouth Island. His quiet life is shattered, however, when his ex-wife Karen (Anne Hathaway) tracks him down with a desperate plea for help. She begs Dill to save her – and their young son – from her new, violent husband (Jason Clarke) by taking him out to sea on a fishing excursion, only to throw him to the sharks and leave him for dead. Karen’s appearance thrusts Dill back into a life he’d tried to forget, and as he struggles between right and wrong, his world is plunged into a new reality that may not be all that it seems. Serenity is both written and directed by acclaimed British filmmaker Steven Knight, director of the films Redemption and Locke previously, and an Oscar-nominated screenwriter for many other feature films including Dirty Pretty Things, Seventh Son, Pawn Sacrifice, Allied. Aviron Pictures will finally be releasing Knight's Serenity in theaters everywhere starting January 25th, 2019 next year. Looking good? Who's in?