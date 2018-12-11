Second Trailer for Netflix's Survival Film 'Bird Box' with Sandra Bullock

"Every contact we have had with the outside has brought us death!" Netflix has revealed the second official trailer for a new post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller titled Bird Box, directed by Danish filmmaker Susanne Bier from a screenplay by sci-fi writer Eric Heisserer. This just premiered at AFI Fest last month to very positive reviews. The post-apocalyptic thriller is about a world where an unknown force kills off most people in the world. The only way to survive is to not look at it. Malorie survives but can only keep moving by wearing a blindfold and continuing with her children into the forest. Sandra Bullock stars in this, with Trevante Rhodes, Jacki Weaver, Rosa Salazar, Danielle Macdonald, Lil Rel Howery, Tom Hollander, Colson Baker, BD Wong, plus Sarah Paulson, and John Malkovich. I'm really, really looking forward to watching this once it's available on Netflix later this month. Very excited. Fire up the new trailer below.

When a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, only one thing is certain: if you see it, you take your life. Facing the unknown, Malorie (Sandra Bullock) finds love, hope and a new beginning only for it to unravel. Now she must flee with her two children down a treacherous river to the one place left that may offer sanctuary. But to survive, they'll have to undertake the perilous two-day journey blindfolded. Bird Box is directed by veteran Danish filmmaker Susanne Bier, director of films including Family Matters, Like It Never Was Before, Credo, The One and Only, Once in a Lifetime, Open Hearts, Bracia, After the Wedding, Things We Lost in the Fire, In a Better World, All You Need Is Love, A Second Chance, and Serena previously. The screenplay is written by Eric Heisserer (of Arrival). Netflix will release Bier's Bird Box in select theaters + streaming starting on December 21st this year. First impression? Who's in?